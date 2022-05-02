SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight caught in turbulence, passengers injured

A SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal saw severe turbulence on Sunday evening, resulting in injuries to at least 40 passengers. Of them, 12 received serious injuries, and are now in a stable condition.

The Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar said, “Besides a member of the cabin crew, around 14 passengers were injured in the incident. A few of them have head injuries and have received stitches. One passenger has also complained of a spinal injury.”

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the incident onboard the 189-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Officials said the plane flew into a storm while landing. Sources said the passengers went into panic, and cabin baggage fell on many of them, causing injuries, including on the head.

Sources in the Airports Authority said the aircraft had 188 passengers. “Some passengers suffered head injuries and were quickly shifted to a hospital. Doctors reported they are stable now and out of danger.”

Expressing regret, SpiceJet said in a statement: “SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur.”

The aircraft took off from Mumbai a few minutes after 5 pm Sunday and was approaching Durgapur’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport after a two-hour flight when it encountered the turbulence. It managed to land safely at 7.15 pm.

The Airports Authority official said a probe will look into how the flight was caught in the storm.