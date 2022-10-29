SpiceJet flight turbulence: Passenger dies five months after sustaining spinal injury

A passenger who sustained a spinal injury when a Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight encountered severe air turbulence in May this year has passed away, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Akbar Ansari, 48, a native of Giridih region in Jharkhand.

Officials said he died due to sepsis shock after five months of treatment. Ansari was among the 17 individuals who were injured when the SG 945 flight with 195 passengers on board experienced turbulence as it was approaching Durgapur’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport.

According to Mission Hospital in West Bengal’s Durgapur, Ansari sustained a severe spinal injury, neck fracture and polytrauma. The incident happened late in the night on May 1 and he was taken to a hospital in the early hours of May 2.

In the wake of the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson had said that the plane flew into a storm while landing. Sources said the passengers panicked and cabin baggage fell on many of them, causing injuries, including on the head.