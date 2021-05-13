scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Speedily import vaccines: Mamata to PM

Banerjee also suggested to Modi that global players be encouraged to open up franchise operations in India to fight the pandemic.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 13, 2021 6:11:03 am
Mamata Banerjee, Oxygen, Narendra Modi, oxygen demands in west bengal, india news, indian expressCM Mamata Banerjee (File photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday again wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to “speedily import vaccines” from global manufacturers to combat Covid-19.

Banerjee also suggested to Modi that global players be encouraged to open up franchise operations in India to fight the pandemic.

She wrote, “You are kindly aware that according to experts, vaccination is now the real antidote to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. It seems, however, that the production (and hence the supply and distribution) of the vaccine(s) in the country is extremely inadequate and significant in the context of the massive needs of the people at large.” Banerjee added hat West Bengal a population of around 10 crore and the country has nearly 140 crore people.

She wrote, “Reports indicate that globally, there are many [Covid vaccine] manufacturers now. With the aid of scientists and experts, it is possible to identify the reputed and authentic manufacturers who have international reputation and credibility, and it is possible for us to speedily import vaccines from those ends across the different parts of the world. I urge you to embark upon the endeavour without any further delay. Liberal, pro-active and discerning import of vaccination is the paramount need today.”

She added, “Also, it may be considered if we could encourage world players to open up franchise operations in our country.” Banerjee said West Bengal was ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/franchise operations for vaccine manufacturing.

Banerjee had written to Prime Minister last week as well and demanded that the Centre allocate at least 550 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen to the state daily, without which, she said, more Covid patients may lose their lives.

Mamata Banerjee, who was sworn in as Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term on May 5, said after swearing-in ceremony that bringing the Covid situation in the state under control was her “first challenge” now.

