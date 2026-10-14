Special trains to holding areas: How Eastern Railway is preparing for Durga Puja, Chhath rush

Eastern Railway has announced 1,354 special train trips for the Durga Puja and Chhath festive season, along with holding areas, more ticket counters and increased security deployment.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 14, 2026 06:30 PM IST
Eastern Railway is preparing for the Durga Puja and Chhath rush with special trains, holding areas and measures to manage heavy passenger crowds. (Image generated using AI)Eastern Railway is preparing for the Durga Puja and Chhath rush with special trains, holding areas and measures to manage heavy passenger crowds. (Image generated using AI)
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Eastern Railway festive season arrangement: As passenger numbers are expected to rise during Durga Puja and Chhath, Eastern Railway has announced 1,354 special train trips between October 1 and November 30, 2026. The zonal railway has also increased night suburban (local train) services, expanded passenger holding areas and strengthened security arrangements to manage the festive rush.

According to Shibram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Eastern Railway, the 1,354 special train trips have been notified for the two-month period, representing a 12.08 per cent increase over the 1,208 trips operated during the corresponding festive period in 2025.

He also said that the number of special night suburban services increased during Durga Puja by 61.54 per cent. A total of 63 services will operate from October 17 to 21, compared with 39 services during the corresponding period last year.

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Also Read | Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath rush: Indian Railways to operate 3.4 lakh regular train trips, notifies 8,000+ special trips

Holding areas, ticket counters and security personnel

To accommodate the expected crowds, ER has increased the total passenger holding area across its network from 1,02,777 square feet in 2025 to 1,39,377 square feet in 2026, an increase of 35.61 per cent.

The number of commercial staff deployed during Durga Puja has also increased from 369 last year to 447 this year.

To ease ticketing, 64 unreserved ticket counters will be available during the festive period, compared with 47 during normal periods. The number of mobile ticketing counters has also increased from 24 to 38.

The security arrangements have also been strengthened at various stations expecting heavy passenger traffic. The number of CCTV cameras at these stations has risen from 1,439 in 2025 to 1,882 in 2026, while Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment has increased from 1,514 personnel to 1,822.

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The railway official stated that medical facilities would also be available at some important locations through emergency medical rooms, medical booths, medical teams and round-the-clock ambulance services.

Durga Puja 2026: How Eastern Railway is preparing for the festive rush

More special trains, more night locals, more CCTV cameras and more RPF personnel than last year. Here's what Eastern Railway has lined up for Durga Puja and Chhath, compared with 2025.
1,354
special train trips+12.08%
63
special night local services+61.54%
1,882
CCTV cameras at crowded stations+30.78%
1,822
RPF personnel at major stations+20.34%
1Special trains for Durga Puja and Chhath
Festival20252026Change
Durga Puja458639+39.5%
Chhath750715−4.7%
Total1,2081,354+12.08%
Who runs the trips
Type of trip20252026
Eastern Railway trains314706
Other zones, ending or starting in Eastern Railway607548
Other zones, passing through287100
Total1,2081,354
Festival period: September 15 to November 15 in 2025; October 1 to November 30 in 2026 (notified so far).
2Special night suburban services
20252026
Sealdah
31
51
Howrah
8
12
Total39 to 63+61.54%
From October 17 to 21, 2026.
3Crowd management
Holding areas at stations
20252026
Howrah16,000 sq ft at Howrah station
50,900
83,250
Sealdah21,527 sq ft at Sealdah station
28,827
28,827
Asansol17,050 sq ft at Asansol station
23,050
23,650
MaldaAt Bhagalpur
3,650
Total102,777 to 139,377+35.61%
Extra commercial staff on duty
Malda
137
157
Asansol
96
126
Howrah
85
107
Sealdah
51
57
Total369 to 447+21.13%
4Ticketing at crowded stations
StationTicket countersMobile ticketing
Howrah24 to 3012 to 16
Sealdah13 to 2010 to 14
Asansol6 to 82 to 6
Bhagalpur4 to 60 to 2
Normal period compared with Durga Puja 2026. Extra counters at nearby stations:
  • Howrah division: Barddhaman (+2 UTS, +2 M-UTS), Shrirampur (+1 UTS, +1 M-UTS)
  • Sealdah division: Dumdum (+1 UTS, +1 M-UTS), Kalyani (+1 UTS, +4 M-UTS), Bidhannagar (+1 UTS, +1 M-UTS), Ranaghat (+1 UTS), Ballygunge (+1 UTS)
UTS: unreserved ticket counter. M-UTS: mobile unreserved ticketing.
5Safety and security
CCTV cameras at crowded stations
20252026
HowrahHowrah, Barddhaman, Bolpur, Rampurhat, Tarakeswar
660
691
SealdahSealdah, Kolkata, Dumdum, Kalyani, Ranaghat, Bidhannagar, Barasat, Barrackpore
253
499
AsansolAsansol, Jasidih, Madhupur
342
381
MaldaMalda, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj
176
311
Total1,439 to 1,882+30.78%
RPF personnel at major stations
SealdahSealdah, Kolkata, Dumdum, Kalyani, Ranaghat, Bidhannagar, Barasat, Barrackpore, Ballygunge
736
875
HowrahHowrah, Barddhaman, Bolpur, Rampurhat, Tarakeswar, Shrirampur
462
572
AsansolAsansol, Siuri, Jasidih, Madhupur
166
205
MaldaMalda, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj
150
170
Total1,514 to 1,822+20.34%
6Medical arrangements
Howrah
2025Medical booths: 3
2026Emergency medical rooms: 2; medical booth: 1
Medical facilities with emergency ambulance services at Howrah, Barddhaman and Bolpur stations.
Sealdah
2025Medical booths: 6, with emergency ambulance service (except Kolkata)
2026Medical booths: 7, with emergency ambulance service
Medical facilities at Sealdah, Kolkata, Bidhan Nagar, Dumdum, Kalyani, Budkulla and Ballygunj. Ambulances at Sealdah, Dumdum, Ballygunge, Kalyani and Bidhannagar.
Asansol
2025Emergency medical room and divisional railway hospital
2026Emergency medical room at Asansol
Railway health units at Asansol, Madhupur, Siuri, Jasidih, Andal, Durgapur, Raniganj and Basukinath will attend to medical emergencies.
Malda
202524-hour ambulance service by the medical department
2026Medical teams at Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Sahibganj and Jamalpur stations
Ambulance service at Malda Town, New Farakka, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj and Jamalpur.
7Cleanliness
  • 24/7 cleaning: Cleaning runs in three shifts a day, with extra staff in the evening and night shifts during Durga Puja.
  • Supervision: AME/EnHM teams will monitor cleanliness throughout the Puja period.
  • Supplies: Enough cleaning materials and equipment are kept ready.
  • Mechanised cleaning: Machines will clean platforms and station premises, and enough dustbins are provided.
  • Peak-hour cleaning: Cleaning is stepped up during peak hours, and dustbins are cleared regularly.
  • Dedicated inspectors: Chief Health Inspectors are assigned to monitor cleanliness during the Puja period.
8Other measures
  • Security checks: Dog squads and luggage scanners at important stations and on trains to detect dangerous items.
  • Public awareness: Staff, passengers, porters, vendors and taxi drivers are asked to report suspicious activity.
  • Flying squads: Mobile teams, including women staff, at stations to prevent crime and respond to complaints.
  • Quick Response Teams: Armed teams with protective gear at key locations for emergencies.
  • 24/7 control rooms: Running round the clock at headquarters and divisional levels.
  • 24/7 station staffing: Staff in shifts round the clock at important stations, lifts and escalators.
  • Drinking water: Safe water through regular tank cleaning and chlorination checks.
  • Power backup: DG sets and emergency lights kept ready at important locations.
  • Emergency exits: Exits and evacuation routes kept clear, well lit and marked.
  • Night train security: Two-member RPF teams, including women personnel, will escort night local trains, with extra security on peak days.
  • Platform changes: Last-minute platform changes will be avoided to prevent crowding on foot overbridges.
Changes for Durga Puja and Chhath trains are calculated from Eastern Railway's figures. Other percentages are as given by Eastern Railway.
Eastern Railway gives the 2025 CCTV total as 1,439, though its division figures add up to 1,431.
Holding area figures are as given by Eastern Railway, which does not state their unit.
Source: Eastern Railway
Express InfoGenIE
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Round-the-clock cleaning, crowd management

In a statement, the railway official said that cleanliness and passenger welfare have been prioritised round-the-clock. He added that cleaning will be carried out around the clock in three shifts, with extra staff deployed during busy evening and night hours.

“The cleaning drive is closely monitored by AME/EnHM teams and dedicated Chief Health Inspectors (CHIs), utilizing mechanized cleaning, continuous garbage removal, and chlorination checks for safe drinking water,” the CPRO said.

Apart from these, several other measures have been taken for passenger security and crowd management that includes dog squads, luggage scanners, flying squads, armed Quick Response Teams and round-the-clock central and divisional control rooms. RPF personnel, including female staff, will also be deployed for night local train escorts.

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The railway staff would be positioned at lifts and escalators, while power backups and clear emergency exits would be maintained. Crowd-management measures will also be in place to avoid last-minute platform changes, he added.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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