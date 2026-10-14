Special trains to holding areas: How Eastern Railway is preparing for Durga Puja, Chhath rush

Eastern Railway festive season arrangement: As passenger numbers are expected to rise during Durga Puja and Chhath, Eastern Railway has announced 1,354 special train trips between October 1 and November 30, 2026. The zonal railway has also increased night suburban (local train) services, expanded passenger holding areas and strengthened security arrangements to manage the festive rush.
According to Shibram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Eastern Railway, the 1,354 special train trips have been notified for the two-month period, representing a 12.08 per cent increase over the 1,208 trips operated during the corresponding festive period in 2025.
He also said that the number of special night suburban services increased during Durga Puja by 61.54 per cent. A total of 63 services will operate from October 17 to 21, compared with 39 services during the corresponding period last year.
Holding areas, ticket counters and security personnel
To accommodate the expected crowds, ER has increased the total passenger holding area across its network from 1,02,777 square feet in 2025 to 1,39,377 square feet in 2026, an increase of 35.61 per cent.
The number of commercial staff deployed during Durga Puja has also increased from 369 last year to 447 this year.
To ease ticketing, 64 unreserved ticket counters will be available during the festive period, compared with 47 during normal periods. The number of mobile ticketing counters has also increased from 24 to 38.
The security arrangements have also been strengthened at various stations expecting heavy passenger traffic. The number of CCTV cameras at these stations has risen from 1,439 in 2025 to 1,882 in 2026, while Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment has increased from 1,514 personnel to 1,822.
Story continues below this ad
The railway official stated that medical facilities would also be available at some important locations through emergency medical rooms, medical booths, medical teams and round-the-clock ambulance services.
Durga Puja 2026: How Eastern Railway is preparing for the festive rush
More special trains, more night locals, more CCTV cameras and more RPF personnel than last year. Here's what Eastern Railway has lined up for Durga Puja and Chhath, compared with 2025.
1,354
special train trips+12.08%
63
special night local services+61.54%
1,882
CCTV cameras at crowded stations+30.78%
1,822
RPF personnel at major stations+20.34%
1Special trains for Durga Puja and Chhath
Festival
2025
2026
Change
Durga Puja
458
639
+39.5%
Chhath
750
715
−4.7%
Total
1,208
1,354
+12.08%
Who runs the trips
Type of trip
2025
2026
Eastern Railway trains
314
706
Other zones, ending or starting in Eastern Railway
607
548
Other zones, passing through
287
100
Total
1,208
1,354
Festival period: September 15 to November 15 in 2025; October 1 to November 30 in 2026 (notified so far).
2Special night suburban services
20252026
Sealdah
31
51
Howrah
8
12
Total39 to 63+61.54%
From October 17 to 21, 2026.
3Crowd management
Holding areas at stations
20252026
Howrah16,000 sq ft at Howrah station
50,900
83,250
Sealdah21,527 sq ft at Sealdah station
28,827
28,827
Asansol17,050 sq ft at Asansol station
23,050
23,650
MaldaAt Bhagalpur
–
3,650
Total102,777 to 139,377+35.61%
Extra commercial staff on duty
Malda
137
157
Asansol
96
126
Howrah
85
107
Sealdah
51
57
Total369 to 447+21.13%
4Ticketing at crowded stations
Station
Ticket counters
Mobile ticketing
Howrah
24 to 30
12 to 16
Sealdah
13 to 20
10 to 14
Asansol
6 to 8
2 to 6
Bhagalpur
4 to 6
0 to 2
Normal period compared with Durga Puja 2026. Extra counters at nearby stations:
In a statement, the railway official said that cleanliness and passenger welfare have been prioritised round-the-clock. He added that cleaning will be carried out around the clock in three shifts, with extra staff deployed during busy evening and night hours.
“The cleaning drive is closely monitored by AME/EnHM teams and dedicated Chief Health Inspectors (CHIs), utilizing mechanized cleaning, continuous garbage removal, and chlorination checks for safe drinking water,” the CPRO said.
Apart from these, several other measures have been taken for passenger security and crowd management that includes dog squads, luggage scanners, flying squads, armed Quick Response Teams and round-the-clock central and divisional control rooms. RPF personnel, including female staff, will also be deployed for night local train escorts.
Story continues below this ad
The railway staff would be positioned at lifts and escalators, while power backups and clear emergency exits would be maintained. Crowd-management measures will also be in place to avoid last-minute platform changes, he added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More