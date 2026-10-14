Special trains to holding areas: How Eastern Railway is preparing for Durga Puja, Chhath rush

Eastern Railway is preparing for the Durga Puja and Chhath rush with special trains, holding areas and measures to manage heavy passenger crowds. (Image generated using AI)

Eastern Railway festive season arrangement: As passenger numbers are expected to rise during Durga Puja and Chhath, Eastern Railway has announced 1,354 special train trips between October 1 and November 30, 2026. The zonal railway has also increased night suburban (local train) services, expanded passenger holding areas and strengthened security arrangements to manage the festive rush.

According to Shibram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Eastern Railway, the 1,354 special train trips have been notified for the two-month period, representing a 12.08 per cent increase over the 1,208 trips operated during the corresponding festive period in 2025.

He also said that the number of special night suburban services increased during Durga Puja by 61.54 per cent. A total of 63 services will operate from October 17 to 21, compared with 39 services during the corresponding period last year.