CBI court rejects Partha’s bail plea, extends judicial custody till Feb 2

A special CBI court in Alipore on Thursday rejected the bail petition of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in the teachers’ recruitment scam and extended his judicial custody till February 2.

The CBI opposed Chatterjee’s bail prayer, reiterating that he is prime accused in the case and his release might hamper the investigation.

Chatterjee, who is currently lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home, was produced in the court for hearing along with other accused in the school jobs scam case.

The others were former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya, former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education head Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, former WBSSC adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha and middlemen Prasanna Roy and Pradeep Singh. Their judicial custody too was extended till February 2.

Earlier, referring to a Bollywood courtroom drama, Chatterjee’s lawyer Salim Rehman said in the court that there was no option other than sitting on dharna to get bail.

He claimed in the court that even if the CBI has been speaking about a ‘big conspiracy’, the central agency could not prove it. “How many days will the CBI take to get the evidence?” Rehman asked.