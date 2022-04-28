Speaker-Governor tussle over Supriyo oath

The swearing-in of newly elected Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo has become the latest bone of contention between the West Bengal government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, with Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday expressing his displeasure over the Governor seeking a response from the Assembly secretary on various issues instead of approving the proposal for the swearing-in of Supriyo.

A BJP turncoat, Supriyo recently won the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll on a TMC ticket.

According to Assembly sources, a proposal for the swearing-in of Supriyo was forwarded to the Governor for his clearance but the Governor allegedly refused to clear the proposal for time being and instead sought the Assembly secretary’s response on queries he had fielded earlier.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said, “It is the constitutional obligation of the Governor to administer the oath of the office to the newly elected legislator. Either he or someone appointed by him will do it. Once the election is over, it should have been done immediately. Otherwise, the MLA will be deprived of his constitutional rights and the people in his constituency will suffer. There cannot be any condition for the swearing-in.”

Meanwhile, a new file with a proposed date for the swearing-in ceremony has been sent to the Governor for his consideration, said sources.

Later in the day, the Governor in a tweet said, “Reports in a section of media re: oath @SuPriyoBabul as MLA misleading. Under article 188 of constitution he has to make & subscribe oath before ‘Governor, or some person appointed in that behalf by him.’ Urgent response sought on issues @itspcofficial is awaited from WBLA.”

The Governor also shared his reply to the file sent by the state government. In his reply dated April 25, the Governor wrote, “As per media reports, unconstitutional reflections emanated on the floor of the Assembly against the Governor for the action taken by him in conformity of Article 188 of the Constitution. The Assembly Secretariat may be called upon to make available those proceedings.”

“The Assembly Secretariat may also be indicated that there has been no response to the details sought from this office from time to time. Vide communication dated 29.11.2019 (and reminder dated 09.01.2020) the Hon’ble Speaker was requested to send inputs as regards the celebration of the Constitution Day in the WBLA on November 26, 2019. Details sought vide communication dated 18.11.2021 regarding the resolution related to the extension of jurisdiction area of the BSF moved by Shri Partha Chatterjee, under Rule 169 and reference to the Privileges Committee as regards Central Armed Police Force personnel, has also evoked no response. These instances are only illustrative,” he said.

The Governor continued, “Assembly Secretariat may be called upon to make available inputs sought from this office on various issues from time to time. The matter may be immediately put up for my consideration upon receipt of response in the light of the above.”

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh criticised the Governor: “The manner in which he is delaying the swearing-in ceremony of a newly elected legislator is unprecedented. He should think over his decision again.”

Supriyo, too, expressed his disappointment over the delay. “I don’t know why the Governor has not cleared the file.”