Speaker discusses pending bills with Bengal Governor

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee called on Governor La Ganesan on Wednesday in Kolkata. Calling the meeting a “courtesy call”, Banerjee said he discussed the issue of pending Bills with him.

“It was a courtesy visit. But we discussed the issue of pending Bills. He gave assurance that he will do as much as possible during his tenure to clear those bills,” said the Speaker.

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, had returned the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to the state government for reconsideration.

A few bills passed by the state government, including one replacing the Governor as a chancellor of state-run universities with the chief minister and, the education minister as a visitor of private universities – were also pending with Raj Bhawan.