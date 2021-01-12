Sovan at roadshow: Mamata forced me to tell a bunch of lies

Former Kolkata mayor and state minister Sovan Chatterjee on Monday led a BJP roadshow in south Kolkata, ending his political hibernation more than a year after joining the saffron party. At the public meeting, he targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of forcing him to lie when he was in the ruling party.

While Chatterjee was accompanied by his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee, no prominent BJP leader attended the roadshow from Golpark to Selimpur. The event was organised after both the leaders did not turn up for a similar programme here on January 4.

At the end of the roadshow, Chatterjee slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying it was no more the same as before. “The TMC supremo forced me to tell a bunch of lies. Once it [the party] asked me to say in the state Assembly that 25 lakh people have received benefits under the state’s Awas yojana [housing scheme]. As I announced it in the Assembly, [Mamata] Banerjee cut me short saying that about 40 lakh people have got the benefits. I could not say anything to her at that time out of respect. After announcing different doles to people, Mamata Banerjee later withdraws them. I couldn’t tolerate such hypocrisy for which I resigned from all posts of the Trinamool Congress government,” he told BJP workers.

The former mayor accused the state government of not allowing people to cast their votes in the 2018 panchayat polls in which the TMC won a large number of seats uncontested.

“We will build ‘Sonar Bangla [Golden Bengal]’. The TMC claimed that they will bring in a change in Bengal but their violent politics always put a roadblock in development. They should stand in front of the mirror and analyse their mistakes to stop the sea of defections,” said Chatterjee.

Slamming current Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, Chatterjee alleged that the government forced Baisakhi to resign from Milli Al-Ameen College because she had stood by him when he was going through a tough time.

“Baisakhi was continuously heckled and was forced to resign from Milli Al-Ameen College. The pressure even grew after we defected to the BJP,” he claimed.