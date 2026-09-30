Student ‘attacks’ classmate with sharp object at south Kolkata school

According to the sources, the two students had an argument over a book. Despite the teacher’s warning, one of them allegedly took out a sharp object and slashed the throat of his classmate. (File Photo)

A student of a south Kolkata school was allegedly attacked by his classmate with a sharp object over an argument over a book on Wednesday, police said.

According to school sources, the incident took place in the presence of a teacher. The injured student was taken to the infirmary and then after initial first aid was rushed to a private hospital.

According to the sources, the two students had an argument over a book. Despite the teacher’s warning, one of them allegedly took out a sharp object and slashed the throat of his classmate.

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The school in their statement stated that the incident happened around 12:29 pm. “At around 12:29 pm, a pupil hit another pupil studying in the same class with a sharp object suddenly while the class teacher was also present in the room. The child who was hit started bleeding and was immediately taken to the school infirmary where the nurses administered first aid and thereafter, senior teachers and members of staff rushed the child to hospital.”