According to the sources, the two students had an argument over a book. Despite the teacher’s warning, one of them allegedly took out a sharp object and slashed the throat of his classmate. (File Photo)
The school in their statement stated that the incident happened around 12:29 pm. “At around 12:29 pm, a pupil hit another pupil studying in the same class with a sharp object suddenly while the class teacher was also present in the room. The child who was hit started bleeding and was immediately taken to the school infirmary where the nurses administered first aid and thereafter, senior teachers and members of staff rushed the child to hospital.”
According to the school authorities, the student is undergoing treatment.
The child who allegedly attacked his classmate was immediately taken out of the classroom and was counseled by the school psychologist. “Later, his father took him home,” said the statement issued by the school authorities.
The school has also filed a police report.
“The school is deeply concerned about the physical and emotional well-being of everyone affected by the incident, particularly the children who witnessed or were otherwise impacted by what happened. The school will take all necessary steps to address the emotional and psychological impact of the incident,” said the authorities.
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According to a statement released by the police, “Today in the afternoon one student assaulted one of his classmates with a sharp object and the latter sustained bleeding injury. He was shifted to hospital and it is learnt that he is stable now. We received a complaint from the school authorities and registered a case under the appropriate section of law.”
Speaking to The Indian Express, the injured student’s father said, “I was informed by the school authorities about the incident and I rushed to the hospital. My son sustained injuries in the neck and fingers. He had to undergo surgery.”
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More