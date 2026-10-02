South Kolkata school attack: Probe reveals accused earlier attacked same student twice

Initial police investigation into the alleged knife attack at a South Kolkata-based school earlier this week has revealed that the accused student had allegedly attacked the same victim two times before.

On Wednesday, a student had allegedly stabbed his classmate with a knife at the school reportedly over an argument over a book. The child sustained injuries on his neck and fingers and was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Two ‘previous attacks’ on autistic student

According to police sources, the initial probe has found out that this was allegedly not the first incident of violence. On Tuesday, just a day before Wednesday’s alleged knife attack, the accused had allegedly tried to choke the victim’s neck, though a major mishap was averted when other students immediately intervened and pushed him away.

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Additionally, about three months ago, the accused had allegedly attacked the same student with another sharp, razor-like object. However, upon reaching mutual understanding, the family did not file any official complaint with the school at that time.

The injured student is autistic and prefers to stay to himself, it is learnt.

The ‘knife attack’

According to the police, the latest incident happened around 12.29pm on September 30, reportedly in the presence of teachers. The accused student was sitting on the front bench, while the victim and a few other classmates were talking to a teacher.

When the victim moved towards his bench on the teacher’s instruction, the accused allegedly pulled a knife out of his bag and suddenly attacked him. While trying to defend himself, the victim’s finger was severely cut, and he also suffered an injury near his neck. After the incident, the accused immediately fled the classroom.

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The injured student was rushed to the school infirmary, and later to a hospital, where his family said he had to undergo surgery.

The school counselled the accused student, and later also lodged a complaint with the police.

Probe so far

Police are now investigating whether the accused harboured any grudge against the victim.

“We will first examine the CCTV footage to analyse the past incidents and the sequence that led to the attack,” said an official.

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The local police station also issued a notice to the school management on Thursday, directing them to hand over the CCTV footage of the incident and the knife used in the attack.

Police are also investigating how a student allegedly managed to enter the school with a weapon. Questions are also being raised as to why the school management reportedly called the police nearly four hours after the incident.

The police have also recorded the statement of the injured student, and are gathering necessary documents from the accused’s family.

As per regulations, the accused minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, and further legal action will proceed based on the board’s instructions.

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In a statement released after the incident, the school had earlier said: “The school is deeply concerned about the physical and emotional well-being of everyone affected by the incident, particularly the children who witnessed or were otherwise impacted by what happened. The school will take all necessary steps to address the emotional and psychological impact of the incident.”