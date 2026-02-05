19 arrests in south Kolkata clash so far; local strongman claims innocence on Facebook Live 

Two more suspects have been arrested in the Golpark clash case, taking the total number of accused held to 19. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Three days after the clash between two rival groups in south Kolkata’s Golpark area that left two persons injured, the police on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the case.

A total of 19 people have been apprehended following Sunday’s incidents of rioting, bombing, and gunfire, the police said, adding that the “kingpins” of the two clashing groups still remain at large.

During an operation on Tuesday evening, police caught two more suspects: Rakesh Banik and Rajeev Das (alias Sonu). Both the arrested accused are residents of Panchanantala Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station.