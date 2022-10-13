scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

South Eastern Railway celebrates 67th Railway Week

The Overall Efficiency Shield was awarded to the Adra Division for the best all-round performance, while Efficiency Shields in 28 other categories were awarded to different divisions, workshops and stations.

South Eastern Railway (SER) on Wednesday celebrated the 67th Railway Week in Kolkata.

In a statement issued here, the SER said that SER General Manager Archana Joshi graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Additional General Manager Atulya Sinha, Senior Deputy General Manager Vijay Kumar Panjiar, along with all Principal Heads of the Departments, attended the event.

Besides, Divisional Railway Managers of Kharagpur, Adra, Chakradharpur and Ranchi were also present o­n the occasion. The statement added that as many as 241 selected railway officers and staff, including Group Awardees, were felicitated in recognition of their outstanding services and devotion to duty for 2021-22.

Tatanagar station has been adjudged as the ‘Best Kept Station’.  Addressing the gathering, Joshi highlighted SER’s achievements in the freight and passenger sectors. She also emphasised ensuring safety in train operations.

