Monsoon trough to pivot, south Bengal likely to receive heavy rainfall from Wednesday

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By Arghya Chakravorty
Parts of south Bengal, especially Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts, are expected to receive heavy rainfall from Wednesday, according to the Met Department.
The monsoon trough, which is currently extending from Bikaner through central India and Daltonganj to Digha, is set to pivot southeastwards into the east-central Bay of Bengal. “An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas also persists, extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is set to be developed over the same region around August 12,” the Met said.
“This is likely to have a more discernible effect on south Bengal from the middle of the week. South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, and Jhargram districts form the primary higher-risk belt, with heavy rainfall warnings accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (~30-40 kmph) during parts of the period. Howrah also finds itself in the heavy-rainfall warning zone later in the week, while Kolkata, Hooghly and the surrounding metropolitan belt remain comparatively more thunderstorm-prone,” a Met official said.
Meanwhile, North Bengal is expected to receive rain and thundershowers at many places. Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will receive heavy rainfall from August 12 through August 16, making them the most persistent heavy rainfall warning zone in the state during the period, the official added.
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar will see intermittent thunderstorm warnings before the heavy rainfall warning by this weekend.
Arghya Chakravorty is an intern at the Kolkata office of The Indian Express
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