Monsoon trough to pivot, south Bengal likely to receive heavy rainfall from Wednesday

By Arghya Chakravorty

Parts of south Bengal, especially Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts, are expected to receive heavy rainfall from Wednesday, according to the Met Department.

The monsoon trough, which is currently extending from Bikaner through central India and Daltonganj to Digha, is set to pivot southeastwards into the east-central Bay of Bengal. “An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas also persists, extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is set to be developed over the same region around August 12,” the Met said.