South Bengal braces for flood-like situation with incessant rainfall

Several places in Howrah district were flooded due to an overflowing Damodar dam. Hariharpur and Muchipara were under knee-deep water.

With rain continuing for a third day in row, several areas in Kolkara on Sunday remained waterlogged while other districts braced for flood-like situation due to swollen rivers. Several places in south Bengal have been cut off with roads going under water.

A 22-year-old man was feared dead after he was swept away by the Garui river in Asansol.

The Weather Department predicted heavy rain in Sikkim, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, and moderate rain in Kolkata on Monday.

In Asansol, incessant rain for three days have led to a rise in water levels of the Garui and Nunia rivers. Floodwater entered the houses adjacent to the rivers. People in Ramkrishna Danga, Dhadka, Jahangir Mohalla and Haji Kadam Rasul School in the railway area of ??Asansol were evacuated and shifted to safer places.

Sources said 22-year-old Iftekar Alam, a resident of Asansole, was swept away by the Garui river. He was yet to be located.

The swollen Damodar river submerged three gram panchayats at Jangipara block of Hooghly district. At the same time, a large part of the river bed in Bingram of Champadanga panchayat in Tarakeswar block was inundated. Several people were brought to the relief camp by the administration. People living near the dam area were worried about the rising water level of the river, said sources.

In the district, several areas such as Rasidpur, Rajbalhat-1 and Rajbalhat-2 of Jangipara block, Chitghola, Hariharpur, Bakpota, Akna, Shayampur and Damodar Char of Tarakeswar block were facing flood-like situation. Hundreds of bighas of cultivated land were covered with water.

