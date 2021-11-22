South 24 Parganas: TMC leader killed, police deployed to de-escalate tension

A TMC youth leader died early on Sunday after being shot at by miscreants at Canning in South 24 Parganas district the previous evening. The ruling party blamed the BJP for the killing — a claim rejected by the opposition party.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Police said they had identified three suspects and were trying to nab them.

Moharam Sheikh (35), the youth wing president of the Trinamool Nikarighata gram panchayat, was shot in the chest by a group of men who had arrived in an autorickshaw outside his house on Saturday evening, said Canning West MLA Pareshram Das. The miscreants fled after shooting Sheikh, he added.

Sheikh was taken to the Canning Sub-divisional Hospital by residents before being transferred to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where he died at 2 am on Sunday.

Das and Canning East MLA Soukat Mollah also rushed to SSKM after learning about the incident.

“Clearly, he has been murdered by BJP supporters. Let police investigate,” said a TMC leader.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the shooting was fallout of TMC infighting.

“There is no opposition in Canning. Such fights and firing take place between TMC groups. There isn’t anything new in this. Anyone who receives a less share in cut money, they start fighting each other. Bengal has been part of such violence for long,” said Ghosh.