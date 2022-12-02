South 24 Parganas: Cache of explosives seized, two arrested

IN A major haul, a large quantity of gunpowder, socket bombs and firearms were seized from a house in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday. On a tip-off, police raided the Natapukur area of Bhangar on Wednesday night. Two persons — a man and his son — were arrested, police said.

“Several illegal weapons and 15 kg of gunpowder was seized. Five socket bombs, one single gun and one cartridge were recovered. Apart from this, bomb-making material has also been seized,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, the raid was conducted at the house of Nabirul Molla, a resident of Natapukur, on Wednesday night. Molla and his son were arrested. Molla’s son allegedly uploaded pictures with bomb and pistol on social media, police sources said.

During the raid, four persons fled the spot upon spotting the police. A case was registered against the accused under the Arms and Explosives Act and a probe is on, said an officer.

According to sources, the police are striving to curb anti-social activities in the area in the run-up to the panchayat polls next year. Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) of Baruipur Police District Maqsood Hasan said, “A search is on for those associated with this gang.”

The development triggered a political blame game.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “Recovery of bomb and explosives are not news in Bengal. It is routine. It is the base on which the TMC survives.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, “If the TMC had any intention of using explosives in the panchayat polls, why would our CM instruct police to recover and seize all arms and ammunition before that? The TMC doesn’t require violence. Our party has clearly said that we want people to vote democratically in a peaceful way.”