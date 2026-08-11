Sourav Ganguly, wife Dona get death threats, Kolkata police begins probe

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Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police after his wife, Dona Ganguly, received threatening letters over the past few months. One of the latest letters allegedly threatened to kill both Ganguly and his wife.
Ganguly, who is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), lodged the complaint at Thakurpukur Police Station in south Kolkata after two letters were received at his office on Monday, PTI reported.
According to the complaint, letters had been arriving in Ganguly’s name for around six months but were initially not taken seriously. The two letters received on Monday contained explicit threats to kill Ganguly and Dona and harm people close to them.
Police said they are investigating the matter and examining the contents of the letters, their source and the courier trail to identify the sender.
A preliminary investigation suggests the letters may have been sent through a courier service by someone from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas district.
Police are also examining the movement of the SIM card allegedly used by the sender and have contacted the courier agency for details of the consignments. Investigators are trying to determine whether all the letters were sent by the same person and what prompted the threats.
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