‘If Guv wants to meet you, you have to meet him’: Sourav Ganguly amid speculation of him joining BJP

BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday downplayed the rumours surrounding his meeting with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. The meeting, which lasted for an hour on Sunday, sparked speculation that he may join the saffron party.

“If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that,” Ganguly said today, news agency ANI reported.

Ganguly reached Raj Bhavan around 4.40 pm on Sunday but did not take any questions about the reason for his visit. The meeting between the two continued till 6 pm. Dhankhar had said that he had an interaction with Ganguly on “varied issues”, and accepted Ganguly’s offer to visit the Eden Gardens. The former cricketer requested the media not to speculate the reasons for the “courtesy visit”.

Sources at Raj Bhavan described the meeting between Governor Dhankar and Ganguly as a “courtesy call” and said there is nothing political about it.

Speaking to a Bengali television news channel after his visit, Ganguly said, “I have come here to invite the governor to the Eden Gardens as he has never visited the stadium. He wanted to come to Eden Gardens today. I said that is not possible as a practice match is going on there. Therefore, I came here to meet him. I have invited him to visit the stadium next week. It was just a courtesy visit. Don’t speculate anything.”