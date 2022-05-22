Sourav Ganguly buys Rs 40-crore home in Kolkata

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has bought a new mansion for about Rs 40 crore in central Kolkata. It’s a 23.6-kottah plot with a two-storey building on Lower Rawdon Street. According to sources, the existing building will be demolished to make way for the new house.

Ganguly, at present, lives in his family home on Biren Roy Road in Behala along with other family members. He was brought up in the Behala neighbourhood and went on to become one of India’s most succesful cricket captains..

Ganguly recently told reporters that he was happy to found a new home in central Kolkata and it would be convenient for him to commute.

“I am happy to have my own home. Living in the central area will be convenient. But it’s hard to leave the home where I lived for 48 years,” said Ganguly. Businesspersons Anupama Bagri, her uncle Keshav Das Binani and his son Nikunj were the joint sellers of the property. According to sources, Ganguly is the co-owner of his new home along with mother Nirupa Ganguly, wife Dona and daughter Sana.