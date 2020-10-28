Soumitra remains critical, doctors trying to boost platelet count

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Express Archive)

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Tuesday even as doctors made efforts to boost his platelet count, said one of the doctors treating him. Chatterjee is on ventilator support at present.

According to Dr Arindam Kar, the 84-year-old actor’s creatinine and urea levels have been on the rise since Monday, and nephrologists are mulling the option of “renal replacement therapy”. He was put on a ventilator with endotracheal intubation on Monday evening to protect his airways.

A blood transfusion was scheduled late on Tuesday. “His platelet count has not gone down from what it was yesterday. We have given him medicines to bring up that count. We are planning a blood transfusion later today. Hopefully, that will improve his condition,” said Dr Kar.

In an audio clip shared with the media in the afternoon, the doctor added, “His kidneys are not functioning well. The octogenarian’s urea and creatinine levels have been on the rise. He is definitely critical but we have managed to stabilise his condition a bit. Our nephrologist is taking a call on whether he may be given any support in the form of renal replacement therapy. He is on a ventilator.” His saturation is more than 95 per cent with basic oxygen support.” There had been no deterioration in the mental status of the actor, Dr Kar said.

