Soumitra Majumdar takes charge as South Eastern Railway General Manager

A seasoned administrator, Majumdar has vast experience in railway operations, commercial management, as well as public relations and media management of Railways. An avid sportsman, he is also passionate about music, travel, and cultural activities.

Soumitra Majumdar, an Indian Railways Traffic Service officer (1989 batch), took over as General Manager of South Eastern Railway (SER) on Wednesday. He will hold the post till a regular incumbent is appointed.

He was previously additional general manager, SER.

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A seasoned rail official, Majumdar has held key posts including principal chief commercial manager, Eastern Railway, and chief passenger transportation manager, SER.

He has also served as chief public relations officer in both Eastern and South Eastern Railways.

A seasoned administrator, Majumdar has vast experience in railway operations, commercial management, as well as public relations and media management of Railways. An avid sportsman, he is also passionate about music, travel, and cultural activities.