scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Bihar polls

Soumitra Chatterjee still critical, set to undergo dialysis

Chatterjee's lung functions are more or less stable and oxygen support has been in and around 40 to 50 per cent.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | October 29, 2020 4:42:04 am
Soumitra Chatterjee, soumitra chatterjee health update, soumitra chatterjee healthSoumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Express Archive)

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Wednesday, with doctors saying there had not been any sign of improvement in his health. He will undergo dialysis so that his kidney functions can improve.

“Condition is more or less the same as before for the last 48 hours. No deterioration in health, no bleeding has been observed. The haemoglobin and other parameters are stable now. His renal functions are not so good. Our team of nephrologists have decided to go for two-three episodes of dialysis to bring down the urea and creatinine levels,” said a doctor, who is part of the team treating Chatterjee.

Chatterjee’s lung functions are more or less stable and oxygen support has been in and around 40 to 50 per cent.

He is still on ventilation support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement