Soumitra Chatterjee still critical, set to undergo dialysis

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Express Archive)

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Wednesday, with doctors saying there had not been any sign of improvement in his health. He will undergo dialysis so that his kidney functions can improve.

“Condition is more or less the same as before for the last 48 hours. No deterioration in health, no bleeding has been observed. The haemoglobin and other parameters are stable now. His renal functions are not so good. Our team of nephrologists have decided to go for two-three episodes of dialysis to bring down the urea and creatinine levels,” said a doctor, who is part of the team treating Chatterjee.

Chatterjee’s lung functions are more or less stable and oxygen support has been in and around 40 to 50 per cent.

He is still on ventilation support.

