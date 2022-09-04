Sougata warns Oppn against ‘unacceptable’ remarks on CM Mamata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy on Saturday asked opposition leaders to stay away from using what he called “unacceptable language” against his party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying their party workers may react in anger.

Addressing a meeting at Dumdum in north Kolkata, Roy said that he will not object if the opposition parties — BJP, Congress and CPI(M) — target arrested former minister Partha Chatterjee but they should not commit the blunder of branding each and every TMC leader as a thief.

“If you (opposition) call Mamata Banerjee the queen of thieves, be ready for a hard blow on your back. If you call her the queen of corruption, you never know how our party workers will react in anger. People react in an unpredictable manner if they become furious,” he said.

Earlier also, Sougata had threatened the opposition over corruption allegations against his party. He had said that if the opposition parties called all TMC leaders thieves, footwear will be made from their skin. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said his (Sougata’s) party workers did not become angry when he was seen taking bribe.

CPI(M)’s Sujan Chakraborty said, “TMC leaders are thieves who looted money from everywhere. More Sougata says this, the mess of his party will spread even furter.”