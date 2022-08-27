scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Soon, state college teachers can apply for transfer online

According to the minister, once the process kicks off, teachers of state-aided colleges will be able to apply for their transfer online instead of submitting applications by visiting the Higher Education Department office.

We will make a formal announcement in the next two-three days,” said Basu. (File Photo)

State Education Minister Bratya Basu Friday said the state government is considering starting an online portal to look into the transfer of teachers in state-run colleges.

The physical visit involves a time-taking process, and getting to know about vacancies in other colleges is also a daunting task under the present system.

The physical visit involves a time-taking process, and getting to know about vacancies in other colleges is also a daunting task under the present system.

“The online system will help teachers of 450 state-aided colleges who are seeking transfer. We are introducing this system to ensure transparency. Any teacher can see vacancies online and apply for a posting. They will have the freedom to select the college of their choice and apply accordingly. We will make a formal announcement in the next two-three days,” said Basu.

Chandigarh Administration terminates firm contract for violation of terms

