Sonowal meets CM, discusses investments to make Bengal a maritime hub

The investment programme, Sonowal said, was designed to attract private capital and create employment.

Written by: Sweety Kumari, Vikas Pathak
5 min readKolkata, New DelhiJun 5, 2026 11:17 AM IST
sonowal meets suvenduUnion Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to discuss the possibility of transforming West Bengal into major maritime and logistics hub, in Kolkata on Thursday. (@SuvenduWB X/ANI Photo)
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Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Thursday to discuss the possibility of making West Bengal the maritime hub of eastern India, proposing a maritime investment pipeline of ₹19,209 crore by the year 2031.

Sonowal said that this was likely to generate 62,500 jobs — both direct and indirect — in the state.

Speaking to reporters virtually shortly after the meeting, Adhikari announced a slew of projects and development works the two leaders discussed in the meeting.

Also Read | ‘Spoke to Adani’: Suvendu Adhikari shifts Tajpur deep-sea port plan to Dadanpatrabar

Suvendu slams TMC over Sagarmala project

The state government has decided to integrate West Bengal into the Union government’s ‘Sagarmala 2’ initiative, marking a departure from the previous administration’s policies.

Hitting out at the TMC, Adhikari said: “The previous government did not join the Sagarmala 1 project. A committee was supposed to be formed under the chairmanship of the CM…” He added: “But ‘Sagarmala 2’ is starting again. We will join it… A proposal worth Rs 22,700 crore will be prepared for five years. It will plan development for port connectivity, coastal fishing infrastructure, and easing the hardships of fishermen in areas such as Sagar, Kakdwip, Namkhana, Nayachar, and Khejuri right up to the Odisha border.”

The meeting comes soon after the formation of the BJP government in the state following years of accusations by the previous TMC government that the Centre was withholding funds for development and thereby undermining federalism. The BJP on its part would accuse the TMC government of diverting and misusing MNREGA funds, eventually leading to a slugfest between the TMC and the BJP over freezing of funds for the flagship scheme, later replaced by the VB G Ram G scheme.

The BJP has also claimed that employment opportunities and industrialisation suffered in the state for decades.

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Sonowal hails Bengal’s maritime potential

Hailing the state’s maritime potential, the Union Minister said: “West Bengal is central to India’s maritime future. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, with an investment pipeline of nearly ₹19,209 crore, we aim to transform Bengal maritime hubs — Kolkata and Haldia — into the premier maritime gateway of eastern India while generating more than 62,500 employment opportunities. The double engine sarkar model will deliver these projects to unlock unprecedented opportunities for trade, industry and tourism.”

Sonowal said that “cargo throughput at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has increased from 46.29 million metric tonnes in 2014 to 70.87 million metric tonnes in 2025-26, while inland waterways cargo movement has grown nearly five-fold over the past decade”.

Adhikari welcomed continued collaboration between the Centre and the state, also seeking support for priority projects aimed at boosting economic activity and trade in the state.

“We had a productive discussion on several priority maritime and connectivity projects, including Sagarmala 2.0, the proposed tunnel across the Hooghly River, development of jetty infrastructure, dredging of National Waterway-1, protection of the Hooghly embankment, and issues related to land and irrigation infrastructure. These initiatives are important for strengthening West Bengal’s maritime ecosystem and supporting economic growth. We look forward to continued cooperation with the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the development of the state with active support from Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ji,” Adhikari said in a social media post after the meeting.

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Water metro for Kolkata

Kolkata is also set for a massive water transport upgrade, with the city set to become the 18th Indian city to be connected via a modern ‘water metro’ network, an initiative driven directly by the Union Shipping Ministry.

A major beautification and reconstruction drive is also underway in Kolkata to revive the city’s historic river ghats, such as the Bagbazar Ghat, Shovabazar Ghat, Ahiritola Ghat, Mallick Ghat, Babu Ghat, Ramkrishnapur Ghat, and Banda Ghat. Two ghats have already been fully renovated, and authorities have been ordered to expedite the remaining work before Durga Puja. The redesigns will specifically highlight and honor the heritage and memories associated with Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Maa Sarada Devi.

Other projects announced

The two leaders also discussed the development of ports, inland waterways, shipbuilding, logistics and port-led industrialisation in the state.

The proposed investments, planned under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, “include the development of the Balagarh Multimodal Logistics Hub, expansion and mechanisation of Kolkata and Haldia docks, strengthening of inland waterways, development of world-class shipbuilding and ship repair facilities, cruise tourism infrastructure, riverfront redevelopment and port-led industrial clusters”, said a note of the Shipping and Ports Ministry.

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The investment programme, Sonowal said, was designed to attract private capital and create employment.

Additionally, the state has received central clearance for 41 out of 44 proposed new jetties, with construction scheduled to begin immediately. Infrastructure and anti-erosion works are also slated to kick off in Balagarh.

Adhikari also announced the formation of a joint task — consisting of Kolkata Port authorities, Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police, CISF, Customs, and Intelligence — to combat illegal syndicates and extortion racket operations at the Kolkata Port.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

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