Sonika Chauhan’s death: Sufficient evidence for Vikram to be tried in case, says court

An Alipore sessions court on Tuesday rejected a discharge plea filed by Tollywood actor Vikram Chatterjee in connection with the death of model and TV host Sonika Chauhan, who had died in a car crash in Kolkata on April 29 last year. The court stated that there was sufficient evidence for charges to be framed against Vikram, who had been driving with Sonika seated next to him, on the night of the accident.

The actor had been arrested earlier this year, and a chargesheet was filed against him by the Kolkata Police on July 19, 2017. On September 28 this year, Vikram’s lawyers had sought relief from court claiming that no alcohol had been detected in his blood tests.

“After careful consideration of the case record…it appears that…this accused was driving his motor car and Sonika Chauhan was a co-passenger and she was sitting on the front left side of the car. It appears from the forensic report that the speed of the vehicle at the time was 105 kmph and sometimes…the speed was reduced to 93 kmph, but no break was used. It also appears that the accident occurred at the crossing of Tara Road. According to the official gazette of Kolkata Police published on October 5, 2015, the speed limit for Rashbehari Avenue is 40 kmph for 24 hours. So the car was…violating the restriction of speed,’’ observed the court.

Vikram’s lawyer Anirban Guhathakurta had earlier told The Indian Express, “Yes he was driving between 95-105 kmph. But the streets are empty in the night and it posed little danger. As the blood tests have shown, my client was not drunk. That is the prosecution’s main argument, but they have no evidence to prove it.’’

After the court directive, Guhathakurta could not be reached for comment.

“…The driver had the best knowledge regarding skill and capacity of driving at more than 100 kmph on such roads and the driver definitely had knowledge that such speed will endanger the life of the person in the car. The witnesses’ statement under section 164 of CrPC was also considered. Therefore, it is clear that sufficient materials are present to frame charges against the accused. The application is rejected without cause,” the court stated.

The case will be heard on December 3 for consideration of charges.

“We welcome the order of the court. This is just the next step in getting justice for Sonika,’’ said the Chauhans’ lawyer Sanjay Basu.

According to Basu, charges to be framed against Vikram include sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) 427 (mischief causing damage) 304A (causing death by negligence) 304 (part II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (drunk driving).

