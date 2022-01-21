How sex workers of Sonagachi survived brutal Covid pandemic waves

Sonagachi is one of the oldest red light area in Kolkata and largest in Asia. The name -- Sonagachi -- is inextricably linked with the city's 400-year-old history. Customers keep coming and going all day and night in the narrow alleys of Sonagachi where both time and body are up for sale. As the night progresses, the crowd swells. Some sex workers earn Rs 500 to Rs 50,000 per hour here.