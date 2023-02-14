Some trying to take undue credit for Nandigram movement: Mamata

WITHOUT NAMING BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that a certain leader and his father made little contribution to the Nandigram movement.

In her concluding speech on the Governor’s address, Mamata said, “I know everything about their family. They claimed they fought in the Nandigram movement. That is basically false information. On March 14, after the firing at Nandigram, when I went there, nobody was there. He [an apparent reference to Suvendu] and his father [an apparent reference to Sisir Adhikari] fled. They already had an understanding with [then CPI (M) leader] Laxman Seth.”

She added, “When I restored the law and order situation there, they came back. Now, they try to take credit for the Nandigram movement.”

Adhikari declined to comment on Mamata’s remarks. He said, “The people of Nandigram have spoken on who is the actual leader of that area.” Incidentally, Suvendu defeated Mamata by 1,956 votes in the Bengal Assembly election in 2021.

Speaking in the Assembly, the CM, in an apparent reference to BJP president J P Nadda’s recent remark on violence and corruption in Bengal, asserted that her state has a better law and order situation than other parts of the country.

She also claimed that the BSF has “unleashed terror” in the border areas of the state. She said, “Innocent people are being killed in the state’s border areas. The Centre never bothers to send fact-finding teams to look into these killings.”

The CM also took a jibe at the Centre’s notification urging people to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14 that was later withdrawn.

Her reaction came after the Animal Welfare Board of India issued a notification urging people to celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14 – a day widely celebrated as Valentine’s Day. However, the notification was later withdrawn.

Banerjee said the country should strive to bring in a “people’s government to end anarchy”. She said, “The BJP has stooped low enough to insult a Nobel laureate (Amartya Sen).”

The Visva-Bharati University has been claiming that Sen is in possession of 1.38 acres of land which is in excess of his entitlement of 1.25 acres. The economist repeatedly denied the charge. The West Bengal CM recently came out in support of the economist and handed over land-related documents to the octogenarian during a visit to Birbhum district.