Some trying to fuel hatred: CM Mamata Banerjee

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that efforts were being made to muzzle freedom of speech and fuel hatred, and stressed the need to raise voices to “protect democracy.”

Banerjee was addressing a gathering at Book Fair ground after inaugurating the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair in Salt Lake. She said, “I condemn this culture of spewing hatred. Having said that, I am not against anyone, but please be polite. Let us think about humanity… about the fundamental rights of people.”

She also read out a few lines of Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Where the mind is without fear’ while emphasising the need for protecting democracy.

“Whenever and wherever required, we must raise our voice to protect democracy. We must be aware of any bid to subvert our original history, geography… Let us be united. We want peace and prosperity. We want to fight against poverty,” she added.

She called the book fair a “milestone event.”

“Bengal and its milestone events, such as the annual book fair, celebrate unity amid diversity and peace in the midst of shrill cries for war and aggression,” she said.

The fair will be held from January 31 to February 12 at Central Park Mela Ground. Six new books written by the CM will be published at the book fair.

Speaking about this, she said, “I am a small person. Some may not like it… But I am above criticism. I believe I am a positive person. I can learn from criticism. 128 books of mine have been published, this year there are six more. The list includes ‘Loh Pranaam’, ‘Duare Sarkar’, ‘Salute’, ‘Kavitabitan’ etc. Can’t politicians write books? Even social reformers have written several books.”The CM also announced that a Bengali book fair will now be organised in Delhi.

Literary scholar Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, the chief guest, was felicitated.—with PTI inputs