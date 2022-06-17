scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Some politicians creating unrest in state: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was present at the inaugural function of a light and sound show at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, said, “Violence is not being created by people of any religion but by some politicians whose minds are like dustbins.”

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 17, 2022 3:13:33 am
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that it was some politicians, and not people of any religion, who were creating unrest in different parts of the state over the controversy in the wake of a remark by a BJP spokesperson against Prophet Muhammad.

The CM, who was present at the inaugural function of a light and sound show at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, said, “Violence is not being created by people of any religion but by some politicians whose minds are like dustbins.”

She condemned the road blockades during protests in Howrah, Nadia, Murshidabad and North and South 24 Parganas districts. “Many people say that I offer namaz. I do not. But I do attend iftar parties. I stay with them till the breaking of the fast. It is not a religious ritual. People of any religion can take part in it. No one raises a question when I go to a gurdwara. Then why raise such questions when I go to a mosque,” she said.

More from Kolkata

 

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: Relics, BondingPremium
Delhi Confidential: Relics, Bonding
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement