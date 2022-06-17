Some politicians creating unrest in state: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that it was some politicians, and not people of any religion, who were creating unrest in different parts of the state over the controversy in the wake of a remark by a BJP spokesperson against Prophet Muhammad.

The CM, who was present at the inaugural function of a light and sound show at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, said, “Violence is not being created by people of any religion but by some politicians whose minds are like dustbins.”

She condemned the road blockades during protests in Howrah, Nadia, Murshidabad and North and South 24 Parganas districts. “Many people say that I offer namaz. I do not. But I do attend iftar parties. I stay with them till the breaking of the fast. It is not a religious ritual. People of any religion can take part in it. No one raises a question when I go to a gurdwara. Then why raise such questions when I go to a mosque,” she said.