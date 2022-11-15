Some people resorting to slander to defame Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that a section people “who did not like West Bengal” were actively conspiring in an attempt to tarnish the state’s image by engaging in constant slander.

Attending a programme in Kolkata where she distributed tablets to students, the CM, without naming any party or individual, said, “If someone has made a mistake, it should be fixed. We need to rectify our mistakes. Law must take its own course.”

She added, “Such people keep looking for ways to malign the Trinamool Congress. When I was the railways minister, they pointed out at the smallest of errors. Is it not an anti-Bengal act to engage in shameful attempts at maligning the state? You live and eat in Bengal but ask Delhi to block our funds. We will take back our rights from them. They cannot take away from uswhat is ours.”

She urged the students to use their smartphones to browse things across the world “to expand their knowledge”. “Cross-check everything. Don’t rely on a single source. Make sure it is not ‘fake tube’. Rely on the sources that contain facts,” the CM said.

Later, at the state secretariat Nabanna, where she held a meeting with officials on price rise, Banerjee said, “I have met the Prime Minister on the issue of releasing of central funds. I have even sent my ministers and MPs to Delhi to sort out the issue. They keep saying that the matter has been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office, but nothing has come out of it.”

She said, “Do I need to remind the Central government that paying the states for the 100-day work scheme under the MGNREGA is a constitutional norm. It is mandatory for the Centre to pay the funds as the law was passed by both Houses of Parliament. If the Centre doesn’t pay, the Bengal government knows how to pay its workers.”

“The Central government is taking away all the taxpayers’ money from the state. We are deeply saddened by the fact that the state is not getting funds for the Awas Yojana, Sadak Yojana and the 100-day MGNREGA work scheme. The way prices of essential commodities are increasing, it is extremely worrying. Are we living in a democracy? Or has India become a one-party country?” she questioned.

Later, Leader of Opposition in Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said, “We will not allow TMC leaders to steal people’s money. I have already filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court as how the ruling party stole money from the MGNREGA scheme. I also have data on how the state government allowed the TMC leaders to steal money from drinking water scheme.”