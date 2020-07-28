‘Some in constitutional posts not cooperating’: CM’s dig at Dhankhar

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee

Without naming him, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a dig at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during an online meeting with Prime Minister Modi that was also attended by her Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh counterparts Uddhav Thackeray and Yogi Adityanath.

Praising Modi for his efforts to help the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Banerjee stressed on cooperation between the Centre and states within the scope of the federal structure. She began her speech saying, “I never saw the PM not cooperating, but some people in constitutional positions are continuously disturbing the state, and are not cooperating. One may be a state government official or a Central Government employee, but we should work together during this pandemic.”

The CM also requested Modi to get the University Grants Commission (UGC) to change its directive making final-year university examinations mandatory.

“The UGC has directed all the universities and colleges to conduct final examinations by September 2020. I have already written to the Prime Minister, strongly protesting the decision. Conducting exams at this time will definitely help spread the virus. The Bengal government issued an advisory regarding the health, safety and future of students. It provides an alternative evaluation method that gives due weightage to the internal assessment and performance in the previous semesters. It also has a provision for examination.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.