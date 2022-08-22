scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Some CBI officers had a ‘setting’ with TMC, so ED was sent: Ghosh

The BJP state unit leaders have maintained a distance from the ongoing CBI and ED investigations in the alleged scams in West Bengal, saying the probes were ordered by the court.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh

In an embarrassment to the BJP, its national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday alleged that some ruling Trinamool Congress leaders had “setting with CBI officers” that prompted the Union Finance Ministry to send Enforcement Directorate officials to probe corruption cases in West Bengal.

“Some CBI officials have sold themselves. Some in lakhs and some in crores. It was because of this understanding between some CBI officers and the TMC that the probes into the coal scam, cattle smuggling case and school jobs irregularities were not yielding any results. The investigations were dragging on for months. This was the reason some of the CBI officers were shunted out of West Bengal,” said Ghosh addressing an exhibition-cum-discussion on ‘Terror of Partition’ organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at the ICCR here.

“Then the ED started working on the direction of the Finance Ministry. The dose of the medicine has been raised. Now, Trinamool leaders are afraid because ED officials cannot be ‘set’ like CBI. ED cannot be tamed like a pet dog,” said the BJP Lok Sabha MP from the Medinipur constituency. Noting that the investigations have got momentum with the arrest of bigwigs as the ED stepped in, Ghosh said the “end of Mamata Banerjee has begun. ED will keep biting the guilty. It cannot be put into submission as a pet dog, which will turn a blind eye to the misdeeds of those who try to tame it.”

The BJP state unit leaders have maintained a distance from the ongoing CBI and ED investigations in the alleged scams in West Bengal, saying the probes were ordered by the court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

Several BJP leaders, on condition of anonymity, said that Ghosh’s remarks have pushed the party into an uncomfortable position.

Party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, however, said, “Dilip Ghosh is our MP and very responsible and respected leader. He is very impulsive and communicates with people in a very local language and tone. He has said what he realised from his experience, but he has no intention to hurt anybody. That much I can say.”

Targeting the BJP, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said “CBI is under Union Home Minister Amit Shah. So, by raising such questions about the CBI, is Dilip Ghosh pointing a finger at the BJP-ruled Centre? Or by saying that CBI officials have a setting, is Dilip Ghosh pointing a finger at a leader within his party? Did he mean the exclusion of Opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari from the purview of the investigation?”

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

TMC has been alleging that though CBI arrested their four leaders in the Narada case, the agency excluded Adhikari who has the same allegation of taking bribes. On May 31, the BJP “censored” Dilip Ghosh for making the state leadership uncomfortable with his statements against the party.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:51:45 am
Next Story

Pregnant woman ‘assaulted by MLA’s supporters’, critical

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

5

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement