Some BJP cadres working for TMC at Prashant Kishor’s behest: Tathagata Roy

Days after pledging to dissociate from the state BJP, senior leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy fired a fresh volley at his own party on Tuesday alleging that some BJP workers in the grassroots are working for the ruling Trinamool Congress and its political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Roy claimed that these workers have been planted by Kishor’s firm I-Pac and he had been informed of this by a committed member in the grassroots.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the veteran BJP leader wrote, “I have got this information from a dedicated BJP worker. He told me that it is unbelievable but true that several members of PK’s team had called an educated youth in his locality to join BJP but work for Trinamool Congress at a monthly salary of Rs 13,000.”

Roy further wrote, “I think there can be many such people at the lower level of BJP who are getting monthly salaries from PK. It will be very difficult to ensure BJP’s win until these elements are identified.”

His comments, however, were met with criticism within his party. BJP state vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar said, “He is a spent force and what he says no longer holds any importance. He has only mastered the art of sending out tweets on a regular basis. The party pays no attention to what he says. His claims have no basis. This statement is nothing but an insult to the fight and sacrifice of lower level workers of the BJP.”

Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “We don’t know what exactly he meant. However, our party is flooded with applications by both lower-level BJP workers as well as state leaders asking to be inducted into our party.”

The former Meghalaya governor had been taking pot shots at his party since the Assembly poll debacle. He alleged the use of money and women by some party members and trained his guns at senior party leaders, including former state BJP President Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Few weeks ago, Roy said the BJP would become extinct in West Bengal if it did not mend its ways.