Social media influencer booked for confining woman, physically assaulting her

According to police, the accused, a resident of Behala, was the complainant’s friend.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataFeb 6, 2026 09:14 AM IST
A Kolkata-based social media influencer has been booked for allegedly confining and assaulting a 22-year-old woman for nearly 20 hours at his Behala residence, police said. An FIR has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.Nikita Naik was arrested on June 30 by the Powai police following a complaint by the retired professor's son for shifting his 82-year-old father to an old-age home.
Make us preferred source on Google

Police have booked a Kolkata-based social media influencer for allegedly confining a 22-year-old woman at his house for nearly 20 hours and physically assaulting her, officials said.

According to police, the accused, a resident of Behala, was the complainant’s friend.

In her complaint registered at Behala Police Station on Wednesday, she said that she had visited his house on February 2 when he held her captive from 9.30pm to 5pm the following day during which she was allegedly beaten and punched. She also alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately, pulled her clothes, and when an argument broke out over some matter, he allegedly threatened her, police said.

Based on her statement, the police have registered an FIR under sections 127 (2) (Wrongful confinement), 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (Assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351 (2) (Criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has a following of 32,000 on Facebook and over a thousand followers on Instagram. Since the allegations came to light, his followers and the general public have expressed their outrage on social media. However, the accused has not released a public statement regarding the charges yet.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement