Social media influencer booked for confining woman, physically assaulting her

Nikita Naik was arrested on June 30 by the Powai police following a complaint by the retired professor's son for shifting his 82-year-old father to an old-age home.

Police have booked a Kolkata-based social media influencer for allegedly confining a 22-year-old woman at his house for nearly 20 hours and physically assaulting her, officials said.

According to police, the accused, a resident of Behala, was the complainant’s friend.

In her complaint registered at Behala Police Station on Wednesday, she said that she had visited his house on February 2 when he held her captive from 9.30pm to 5pm the following day during which she was allegedly beaten and punched. She also alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately, pulled her clothes, and when an argument broke out over some matter, he allegedly threatened her, police said.