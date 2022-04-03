Smuggled baby kangaroo found dead, 3 rescued in north Bengal

A baby kangaroo was found dead and three others rescued from different parts of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, thousands of kilometres from their natural habitat in Australia and New Guinea, forest department officials said on Saturday.

The dead joey (baby kangaroo) was found in Nepali Bustee near Farabari area of Siliguri town in northern Bengal on Saturday, while others were rescued from the Gajaldoba and Dabgram-Farabari localities last night following a tip-off, they further said.

In both cases, those carrying the kangaroos fled from the spot, they further said. Baikunthapur Forest Division Ranger Sanjay Dutta said that an investigation has been initiated into the entire matter. “After being rescued, all three kangaroos were sent for treatment. We are surprised as who brought these kangaroos here and how. We suspect these kangaroos were being smuggled to Nepal. But we are looking into the motive behind smuggling as well,” a senior forest official said.

The kangaroos were sent to the Bengal Safari Park for treatment and rehabilitation, it is learnt. They are likely to have been smuggled from Thailand for their delicate meat, another official said. The forest officials are perplexed as how these kangaroos were found in north Bengal far away from their natural habitat.

(With PTI inputs)