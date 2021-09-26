Smriti Irani says Mamata Banerjee contesting in ‘own interest’, Trinamool hits back

UNION MINISTER and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani BJP on Saturday took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while campaigning for BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal in the run-up to the Bhabanipur bypoll. After tasting defeat in Nandigram, Mamata was contesting from Bhabanipur in “her own interest” and not for the development of the area, said Irani.

However, state minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim, who continued to campaign for Banerjee in Bhabanipur, hit back by saying that she is “for all of Bengal and not for a particular seat.”

“It is a compulsion for Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur. During her campaign, she is saying that people need to elect her to ensure that she remains the chief minister. She did not contest from this seat in the previous Assembly polls. Now she is contesting because of her personal agenda, not for the development of the area,” Irani told the media.

On Saturday, Irani campaigned door-to-door at ward number 72 in Bhabanipur along with Priyanka Tibrewal. Irani’s visit comes after senior BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Hardip Singh Puri also campaigned in Bhabanipur.

Meanwhile, Firhad Hakim continued to campaign door-to-door in the Chetla area of Bhabanipur seat. Hakim told the media, “Entire Bengal is in the heart of Mamata Banerjee. She is for all of Bengal. She never left the people of Bhabanipur. Smriti Irani is a tourist. She will leave.”

“In the previous [Assembly] elections, BJP brought in heavyweight leaders. They lost. Now , lightweight leaders are being sent. No one knows them,” added Hakim.