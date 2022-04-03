Smooth start to Higher Secondary exam, 7.45 lakh students appear

The Higher Secondary examination (Class 12 state boards) began on Saturday, with the examinees writing their first language paper. The first day of the exam passed off smoothly without any untoward incident. The examinees appeared in Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati or Punjabi paper, depending on their first language preference.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished all students appearing for the Class 12 boards. “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to students appearing in Higher Secondary Examination, 2022. Stay focused and calm, you will certainly achieve success. Appeal to all to extend cooperation for smooth conduct of this big exercise,” she said in a tweet.

An estimated 7.45 lakh candidates appeared for the exam conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

This year, the students are appearing for the exams at their respective schools and not at other institutes serving as exam centres.

The HS exams could not be held last year due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the results were declared after the Board worked out an evaluation method based on marks obtained by a student in the previous exams.

In 2020, the HS exams had commenced before the pandemic struck but had to be scrapped midway forcing the WBCHSE to devise a mechanism to award marks for the cancelled tests.

This year’s offline exams were initially scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 20. However, as certain dates of JEE (Main) clashed with the schedule, some dates of HS exam were changed and the examinations will now continue till April 27.