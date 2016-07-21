Smart city alarm system for women in Bidhannagar

After the recent rape case at Salt Lake Sector 5, the Bidhannagar Police are looking to install a “smart city” alarm, designed especially for women, to help with better policing.

Officers explained that the idea germinated from studying the very nature of Bidhannagar smart city. Unlike Kolkata, the streets remain deserted from late afternoon till late evening. “This security alarm will help women, particularly if they feel like they are being followed by someone, or if someone is prowling around the corner. The alarm will be in the middle of each pavement, and will allow them to inform the police of their location with just the press of a button.”

The alarm’s Global Positioning System (GPS) will allow police to pinpoint the location of the possible attack and instruct patrolling vehicles to rush to the spot. The Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation is slated to provide technical and logistical support for the initiative, said officials. Police officers added that the alarms would likely be placed near pavements or light posts, in specific locations which allow easy access to women.

Police said that even though the plan was still being in the process of being formulated, the administration has given its approval in the matter, and meetings had taken place with a private firm to implement it.

