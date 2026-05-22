‘Smart card, zero value ticket’: Know how women can avail free travel in government buses in Bengal

The West Bengal state transport department Thursday issued a notification detailing the procedure for women to avail free rides on state-run buses from June 1.

“Whereas in order to enhance womens’ empowerment and to improve their access to transport facility, Government of West Bengal has decided to implement a scheme for free transportation for women of the state in all state run buses of West Bengal; and Whereas it is also decided that free transportation shall be provided in all state run buses to all women of West Bengal; and Whereas it is also decided that this facility will be available in all short route and long route state run buses, for public service in various categories of buses,” the notification reads.