‘Smart card, zero value ticket’: Know how women can avail free travel in government buses in Bengal

The West Bengal state transport department Thursday issued a notification detailing the procedure for women to avail free rides on state-run buses from June 1.
“Whereas in order to enhance womens’ empowerment and to improve their access to transport facility, Government of West Bengal has decided to implement a scheme for free transportation for women of the state in all state run buses of West Bengal; and Whereas it is also decided that free transportation shall be provided in all state run buses to all women of West Bengal; and Whereas it is also decided that this facility will be available in all short route and long route state run buses, for public service in various categories of buses,” the notification reads.
The notification highlighted that each beneficiary woman will get ‘one smart card’ with a QR code. “It is also decided that one Smart Card (digital with QR code) with photo and name of the beneficiary will be issued to each woman beneficiary on application, to be submitted to the BDO/SDO having jurisdiction,” the notification further reads.
The transport department has mentioned that beneficiaries can apply for the smart cards if they have any one of the following documents: (I) Aadhaar Card, (II) Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC), (III) VB-G RAMG Job Card (Grameen Rozgar Guarantee Card), (IV) Ayushman Bharat Health Card, (V) Driving License, (VI) PAN Card, (VII) Indian Passport, (VIII) Pension document with photograph, (IX) Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State government/PSUs/Public Limited Companies, (X) Official identity card issued by schools/colleges/universities and (XI) any other ID card issued by Government of West Bengal.
However, till the time the smart cards are generated, women beneficiaries can use any of the above-mentioned cards to avail a ‘zero value ticket/thermal paper ticket’ from the on-duty bus conductor.
While welfare schemes for women are not new in Bengal, the free bus travel is. In 2019, the AAP government in Delhi introduced the Pink ticket scheme, allowing women to travel free in Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses across the national capital. At present, states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir have schemes for free travel for women in state-run buses.
Bengal will now become the first BJP-ruled state to adopt a free bus travel model for women.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More