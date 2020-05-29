With migrants returning, state records highest single-day jump in positive cases — 344

According to the health bulletin published on Thursday, the total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 9,256. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) (Representational) According to the health bulletin published on Thursday, the total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 9,256. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) (Representational)

As many as 344 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in West Bengal – the highest single-day jump in a day recorded till date. This spurt in Covid-19 positive cases was due to migrant workers coming back from other states, the state government said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, six more people succumbed in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 toll to 233. However, if co-morbidity is considered, then the death figure stood at 295.

A senior officer of the state administration said, “In the last few days, a huge number of migrant workers returned to several North Bengal district, including North and South Dinajpur and Malda. The number of positive cases from North and South Dinajpur and Malda in the last 24 hours is 55.”

On Wednesday, the total number of positive cases was 4,192, while it rose to 4,536 on Thursday. The number of patients discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours was 90, while the total number of patients discharged till date was 1,668. The number of active cases was 2,573.

According to the health bulletin published on Thursday, the total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 9,256. The cumulative number of samples tested was 1,75,769. On Wednesday, 1,66,513 samples were tested.

According to the Health Department, 17,421 people were in government quarantine, while 1,09,557 still in home quarantine.

