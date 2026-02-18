Six months after EC order, West Bengal govt registers FIRs against 4 poll officials

The four officials named in the FIR are from Baruipur-Purba and Moyna Assembly constituencies.

The West Bengal government on Tuesday, acting on an Election Commission ultimatum, registered FIRs against four state government employees, for alleged “grave lapses” and violations of data security policies over electoral roll revisions during the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.

The police complaints were filed merely hours before the EC-set deadline of 5 pm.

The action was taken six months after the EC had directed the state to initiate criminal cases against the accused.

The accused personnel were allegedly involved in adding over a hundred fictitious names to voter lists in Baruipur Purba Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district and in Moyna AC in Purba Medinipur.