Sunday, July 10, 2022

Six members of CPI(M) join CPI in Darjeeling

CPI’s Darjeeling district secretary Animesh Banerjee. said that their joining the CPI will give much-needed oxygen to the party’s organisation in the district.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 11, 2022 3:40:31 am
CPI (File Photo)

A group of six CPI (M) members resigned from the party and joined the CPI in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Sunday. The leaders who joined CPI were former district committee member of CPI(M) Partha Moitra, Jyoti De Sarkar, Ujjwal Ghosh, Bipul Ghosh, Bijoy Chowdury and Arijit Ganguly.

“CPI(M) is being run by some ‘yes-men’. So, we left the party. But, we did not join the ruling TMC for power, as we want to continue working in an organisation that believes in the ideals of the Left,” Moitra said.

With inputs from PTI

