Situation not favourable for bypolls: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the situation in the state was not favourable for holding the Assembly bypolls for seven seats.

Ghosh, who is also an MP from the Medinipur constituency, said that the party did not want the Election Commission to hold the bypolls immediately due to “deteriorating law and order”.

Addressing a news conference, Ghosh said, “We are not against the bypolls, but we want to ask why the TMC government is not holding the pending municipality elections for the last couple of years. They want a bypoll on time, but we want an immediate announcement of the municipal polls. We also feel that the situation in West Bengal is not favourable to hold the bypolls due to deterioration of law and order. Post-poll violence is at its peak, and police are doing nothing. Also the Covid-19 situation must be assessed before taking a call.”

The comments from Ghosh came hours after a TMC delegation met Election Commission officials in Delhi, pressing its demand to hold the Assembly bypolls at the earliest.

Reacting to TMC’s memorandum to EC, Ghosh said, “Just to remain in power, Mamata Banerjee wants bypolls at the earliest. We don’t want an election now. First, law and order must be improved. There is still time for the bypolls.”