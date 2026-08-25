After pavement milk row, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari assures family of house

The pavement dweller who was reprimanded by West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul for boiling milk for her child on the roadside met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday, who assured her family that accommodation would be arranged for them.
Adhikari was at the BJP office in Salt Lake for his Janatar Darbar when Sita Devi arrived with her family and two children to meet him. According to sources, he spoke briefly to the family and asked about the incident before assuring them of help.
“She (Sita Devi) has not made allegations against anyone. I have told her not to stay on the pavement. Roads and pavements are not meant for living. I have told her that Kolkata Municipal Corporation will make necessary arrangements for her to stay,” Adhikari told reporters.
“They had been there for the last 50 years; no one took care of them, neither the Left nor the Trinamool Congress, who have been here for the last 15 years. She has said she has faith in this government.”
“Mamata Banerjee had sent people to her and offered them money to speak against the BJP, but she did not agree. She said she has faith in the chief minister and the BJP and is not going to fall into Mamata Banerjee’s trap.”
A video that went viral on Saturday showed Paul reprimanding Sita Devi for boiling milk on the pavement for her child and directing officials and police to clear the spot. The incident drew criticism from the Opposition, including TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, who met the family.
Paul later defended her action, saying residents had voted for a clean city that could attract investors.
On Monday, former chief minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP government without naming Paul and offered to take responsibility for the family’s accommodation and the children’s education.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More