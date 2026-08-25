After pavement milk row, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari assures family of house

The Bengal chief minister also hit out at the Opposition, saying it was trying to politicise the matter. (Express Photo)

The pavement dweller who was reprimanded by West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul for boiling milk for her child on the roadside met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday, who assured her family that accommodation would be arranged for them.

Adhikari was at the BJP office in Salt Lake for his Janatar Darbar when Sita Devi arrived with her family and two children to meet him. According to sources, he spoke briefly to the family and asked about the incident before assuring them of help.

“She (Sita Devi) has not made allegations against anyone. I have told her not to stay on the pavement. Roads and pavements are not meant for living. I have told her that Kolkata Municipal Corporation will make necessary arrangements for her to stay,” Adhikari told reporters.