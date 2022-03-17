SIT to probe Congress leader’s death, nephew sent to police custody

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Wednesday to probe the murder of Tapan Kandu, a four-time Congress councillor from Jhalda municipality in Purulia district, with the help of the crime investigation department (CID), the police said.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Kandu’s family has demanded a CBI probe, alleging that the local police were hiding the truth. Jhalda police station incharge Sanjeev Ghosh’s name has cropped up in the matter with Kundu’s wife Purnima lodging a written complaint against him before Superintendent of Police S Selvamurugan.

“We have arrested his the victim’s nephew Deepak Kandu in the case and the investigation is on,” S Selvamurugan said.

On Wednesday, Deepak was taken to a Purulia court that sent him to police custody for 14 days.

Some motorcycle-borne persons shot Tapan dead when he he had gone for a walk near his residence last Sunday.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a fallout of an old family dispute. But we are investigating the matter from all possible angles,” said a police official.

The investigation team will comprise six officials, including a DSP-rank officer.

The police are suspecting an old dispute as the likely cause of the killing of Anupam Dutta, Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor from Panihati, who too was fired at on Sunday.

Two persons, identified as Amit Pandit and Sanjeev Pandit, alias Bapi Pandit, have been arrested in the case.

“We have got many evidences and our probe is moving in the right direction. There were some old disputes involving Dutta that we are looking into. Some incidents from 2020 are being examined. His murder is linked to an attempt to murder case in Haringhata in December,” said Barrackpore commissioner of police Manoj Verma. The police said they were probing where did the accused procure firearms from.