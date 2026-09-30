6-member SIT to probe Kolkata film institute violence; first report tomorrow

The West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the violence that erupted at Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) between students and activists of an RSS-linked outfit on September 27.
A notification issued by the home department on Wednesday stated that the six-member SIT would investigate the three cases registered in connection with the incident and submit its preliminary report by October 1.
Several people were injured when clashes broke out between SRFTI students and Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) activists and alleged outsiders on Sunday afternoon over an event the outfit organised on the campus.
While students alleged they were assaulted and called “anti-nationals” and “terrorists”, the ABGP said its banners with photos of Bharat Mata, Maa Durga, and Vivekananda were vandalised. Its activists, including women, were allegedly assaulted and abused.
Later that day, the police registered three FIRs in connection with the incident. While the police registered one case suo motu against students, the other two were based on complaints filed by the institute and the ABGP.
SRFTI Dean (Film) Sukanta Majumder complained to the police that unknown people wrongfully restrained the students and two faculty members, voluntarily caused hurt, insulted women students’ modesty, and threatened them.
In their complaint, the police alleged that a group of unknown students wrongfully restrained their personnel, manhandled them to deter them from discharging their duties, and broke the window pane of a government vehicle.
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Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kunal Agarwal will head the SIT, which will also have Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) Sparsha Nilangi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID) Kaushik Ghosh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Anti-Rowdy Section) Salil Roy, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Eastern Suburban Division, Kolkata) Tushar Kanti Ghosh, and Inspector (Detective Department, Kolkata police) Hirak Dalapati.
The SIT can add more officers or staff if required, the notification added.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
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