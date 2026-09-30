6-member SIT to probe Kolkata film institute violence; first report tomorrow

The students alleged that a mob from outside tried to barge into the campus and pelted stones and bottles inside. (Express photo)

The West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the violence that erupted at Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) between students and activists of an RSS-linked outfit on September 27.

A notification issued by the home department on Wednesday stated that the six-member SIT would investigate the three cases registered in connection with the incident and submit its preliminary report by October 1.

Several people were injured when clashes broke out between SRFTI students and Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) activists and alleged outsiders on Sunday afternoon over an event the outfit organised on the campus.