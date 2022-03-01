SIT exhumes student leader’s body for second post-mortem

A Special Investigative Team (SIT), probing the former student leader Anis Khan’s death case, exhumed his body for a second autopsy on Monday in the presence of a district judge in Amta area of Howrah district. The Calcutta HC had ordered the second post-mortem.

Officials said that the process of exhumation started around 12.30 pm. A team of three doctors will perform the autopsy at the state-run SSKM Hospital. The second autopsy will help the SIT estimate the height and angle at which Anis fell, sources said.

An alumnus of Aliah University, 28-year-old Anis Khan died after he allegedly fell from the second floor of his three-storey house in Dakshin Khan Para village around 2 am on February 19. According to his family, he was found lying in a pool of blood minutes after four “policemen” entered his house looking for him. Police sources claimed that he jumped from the building after seeing the police at his home.

On February 23, the SIT had tried to exhume the body but had to return without doing so after angry villagers had stopped it and raised slogans against them.

A day later, the Calcutta High Court ordered a second post-mortem and asked the student leader’s family to co-operate. On February 26, SIT officers accompanied by Howrah district administration and health department officials again tried to exhume the body but were forced to return following local residents’ protest.

After initial protest, Anis’s father finally gave their consent for the second post-mortem after the High Court order.

“On the direction of the Hon’ble High Court, today members of SIT accompanied by a magistrate went to exhume the body of Anis Khan for holding further PM (post-mortem), which was fiercely prevented in violation of the order of the apex court of WB,” West Bengal Police tweeted on Monday.

Anis’ family has been demanding a CBI investigation into the case. They alleged that Amta police delayed their visit to the crime scene by nearly eight hours and the first post-mortem was done in the absence of their family members.

Last week, home guard Kashinath Bera and civic police volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya who were on duty at Amta police station on February 19 were arrested in the case. On their way to the court on Thursday, the two said that they went to Anis’s house on Friday but did not know how he died.

The two arrested policemen said that they are being made scapegoats and that they were only carrying out the officer in charge’s instructions.

TMC protests ‘politicis’ over death, slams Opp

TMC students wing on Monday took out a rally in the city protesting against the alleged efforts by opposition Left and other organisations to politicise the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state President Trinankur Bhattacharya, Trinamool Youth Congress leader Debangshu Bhattacharya were in the forefront of the rally, in which thousands of students walked 4 km from Ramlila Maidan at Entally to Mayo Road.

“Despite the ordering of a probe by a special investigating team in the Anis Khan death and initiatives to conduct a fast investigation by the TMC government, the opposition Left and some other organisations are trying to politicise Anis’ unfortunate death,” Trinankur Bhattacharya told reporters.

(With PTI Inputs)