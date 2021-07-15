West Bengal: SIT begins probe in TMC leader’s murder case

While TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has alleged a BJP hand in the murder, the Opposition party has claimed that Das was killed because of an internal feud in the TMC.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ashim Das in Purba Bardhaman district’s Mangalkot area on Monday.

Officials on Wednesday said an additional superintendent of police in the district, the current officer in charge of Mangalkot station, two of his predecessors, and a sub-divisional police officer of the Katwa sub-division were part of the SIT. The team has already started investigating the case and summoned several people. The police had detained four people for questioning on Tuesday.

According to the primary investigation, contract killers were hired to gun down the TMC area president as he was killed with a single shot, reportedly from a handmade gun. Das was shot at point-blank range while he was on his way home.

The police on Tuesday said prima facie it appeared that Das knew the assailants as he stopped his bike when they called him by his name. The gunmen shot the TMC leader when he stopped his bike to see who they were.

While TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has alleged a BJP hand in the murder, the Opposition party has claimed that Das was killed because of an internal feud in the TMC.