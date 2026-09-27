SIR conducted to help BJP capture Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the EC conducted the SIR to help BJP win the Assembly polls by deleting valid voters’ names.

Addressing a rally in Serampore in Hooghly district, the All India Trinamool Congress chief mounted attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the “truth” about the man­ner in which the poll panel was used by BJP had now emerged, in an apparent reference to a report by The Indian Express.

“SIR was conducted in Bengal to capture the state. 93 lakh names were either deleted or put under adjudication,” Banerjee said. Renewing her call for opposition unity, she said, “I sent a message to Rahul Gandhi, and told him we must sit together. A meeting of the INDIA bloc will most likely be held in Delhi’s Constitution Club on September 30.”